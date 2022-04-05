Nancy Carlton Ponder
MARSHALL — Nancy Carlton-Ponder, age 67, passed away on March 31, 2022. Service will be held on Thursday, 6pm, April 7, 2022 with visitation following from 7-8pm at Light of the World Church in Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
