Nancy Carol Timmons
KILGORE — Memorial services for Nancy Carol Timmons will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30am at Kilgore Bible Church with Pastor Barry Metz officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Timmons went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 16, 2023.
