Nancy Deweese Wright
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Nancy Deweese Wright, 99, will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, May 6, 2023 in the Chapel of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home, Daingerfield. Mrs. Wright was born January 27, 1924 and passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Chilton Cemetery, Big Sandy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Missing Longview man found dead in Marion County
- Longview mayor, former councilman disagree over volunteer's role in city affairs
- New apartment complex opens in Longview
- Missing Longview man possibly seen in Kansas
- 'Heart for people and art': Remembering Longview artist, business owner Jason Butler
- Business Beat: AAON to double previous expansion
- Business Digest: Texas Bank and Trust announces promotions
- 'A hole in our hearts': Longview teacher, pastor recalled for insight, kindness
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
- Divorces granted: April 17-21, 2023
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.