Nancy Gibson
MARSHALL — A funeral service for Nancy Gibson, 70, of Marshall, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Colonial Gardens Cemetery in Marshall, Texas.
