Nancy Minten
BECKVILLE — Mass of Christian Burial Services for Mrs. Nancy Minten, 81, of Beckville, 10 am, Sat., Nov. 27, 2021 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Comital Service, 1 pm, in Tyler, at Rose Lawn Cemetery. Visitation, 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm, Rosary to follow, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Minten passed away Nov. 21, 2021. She was born on Nov. 6, 1940.
