Nancy Ruth Newman
DEBERRY — Funeral services for Mrs. Nancy Newman, 79, of DeBerry, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 20, 2021 at the Liberty Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Mutina officiating. Burial will follow in the Reeves McMillan Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Liberty Chapel Baptist Church.
