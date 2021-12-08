Nancy Whatley
JEFFERSON — Funeral Services for Mrs. Nancy Whatley, 82, of Jefferson, Texas is scheduled for Friday, December 10, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the McCleod Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church in Bivens, Texas. A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held following the service in Trinity Cemetery.
