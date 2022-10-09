Nanie Fae Armstrong
TYLER — Funeral service for Ms. Fae Armstrong, 91 of Tyler, will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel in Carthage. The family will receive friends from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Woods Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
