Nannie Lee Thomas
LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Nannie Lee Thomas, 74, of Longview, 3:00 p.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Union Grove First Baptist Church in Easton. Burial services were under the direction of Craig Funeral Home. Miss Thomas was born, May 3, 1947 in Center TX, and died August 12, 2021.
