Naomi Owens Carr
GILMER — Mrs. Carr was born May 23, 1932 and died March 28th in Longview. Viewing will be on Friday April 2nd at Turner Brothers Mortuary from 3-6pm. Services will be at 11 am on Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and Internment will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Services entrusted to Turner Brothers Mortuary.
