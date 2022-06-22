Napoleon “Nay” Wheat
KILGORE, TX — Graveside services for Napoleon Wheat, 56, will be held on June 25, 2022 at Harmony Pirtle Baptist Cemetery in Kilgore. Viewing will be held June 24, 2022 at Victory Funeral Services from 2 to 7 p.m. via drive thru or walk-up. Nay was born Oct. 14, 1965 and died June 15, 2022 in Kilgore, TX.
