Nathan “Nate” Washington
MANSFIELD — Services for Nathan “Nate” Washington, 74, of Mansfield, Texas will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at New Zion Spiritual Church #2 in Marshall, Texas. Interment will follow at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas. Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Church.
