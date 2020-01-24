LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Nathaniel S. Bohannon Jr., 79, of Longview 11 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Pleasant Green Baptist Church. Interment, Wyche Cemetery. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020, at Citizens Funeral Home. Arrangements by Citizens Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Bohannon Jr. was born February 24, 1940, in Birmingham Alabama, and died January 13, 2020.
Nathaniel S. Bohannon Jr.
