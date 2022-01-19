Nellie D. Jackson
HALLSVILLE — Funeral services for Nellie D. Jackson, 93, of Hallsville will be 10am, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Interment will follow at Noonday Cemetery. Visitation will be the morning of the service, starting at 9am. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com.
