Nellie Marie Shubert
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Nellie Marie Shubert, 89, of Henderson, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Brad Cemetery in Palo Pinto, Texas. Interment will follow. Visitation, 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the funeral home. Mrs. Shubert passed away May 16, 2022. She was born July 20, 1932.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.