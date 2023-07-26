Nelse Tillis
LONGVIEW — Funeral services under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex. A viewing will be Friday, July 28, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mr. Tillis was born November 4, 1944 and died July 21, 2023.
