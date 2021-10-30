Nelson Adams
CARTHAGE — Memorial Service for Mr. Nelson Adams, 96, of Carthage, Tx. was held on Thursday October 28, 2021. At Northwest Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, Louisiana. Under the direction of MD Funeral Home of Longview, Texas. Mr. Nelson Adams was born November 16, 1924 and passed away on October 6, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.