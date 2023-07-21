Nelwyn Fite Palmer
LONGVIEW, TX — A time of celebration for Nelwyn will be held Saturday at 3:pm at Lewis Chapel CME Church.
She shall rest in Lewis Chapel Cemetery
A opening viewing will be today from 2:pm til 7:pm at Bigham
Services are by Bigham Mortuary
