Nettagene (Gene) Francis Shoemaker Farragh
LONGVIEW — Nettagene (Gene) died peacefully Thursday, July 27 at her home in Longview surrounded by family. A graveside service was held Sunday in Mt. Pleasant, Tx where she was buried. She is survived by her son Harry, wife Carol, their two daughters and their children and her daughter Suzanne Stansbury, her two daughters and their children and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Greggton Global Methodist Church or Asbury House.
