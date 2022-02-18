Nettie Jean Harding
WHITEOAK — Nettie was born June 13, 1941. She passed away on February 15, 2022. Visitation will be Sunday; February 20th 3:00pm-5:00pm. Funeral will be Monday; February 21st at 10:00am at Welch Funeral Home 4619 Judson Road Longview, TX.
