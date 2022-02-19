Nettie Jean Harding
LONGVIEW — Services for Nettie J. Harding, will be at 10:00 AM Monday, February 21, 2022, at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the funeral home. Nettie was born on June 13, 1941, in Longview, and died on February 15, 2022, in Longview. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
