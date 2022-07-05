Nettie Lee Warren
KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Nettie Lee Warren, 96, will be on 7/9/2022 at 11 a.m. St. John Baptist Church. Interment in St. John Cemetery. Viewing will be held on 7/8/2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive-thru or walk-up. Mrs. Warren was born 9/6/1925 in Kilgore and died 6/27/2022 in Kilgore.
