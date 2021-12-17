Neva Jane Harris
HOUSTON — Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. James Baptist Church, Longview, TX. Interment will follow at Grable Cemetery, Longview. Mrs. Harris was born February 22, 1933 in Longview, and passed November 24, 2021 in Houston, TX.
