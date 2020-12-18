MT. VERNON — Funeral services are scheduled for Ni’esha Brown McGill, 29, of Mt. Pleasant, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Greater Bibleway Baptist Church. Interment, Piney Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. McGill was born December 2, 1991, in Mt. Pleasant, and died December 9, 2020.
Ni’esha Brown McGill
MT. VERNON — Funeral services are scheduled for Ni’esha Brown McGill, 29, of Mt. Pleasant, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Greater Bibleway Baptist Church. Interment, Piney Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. McGill was born December 2, 1991, in Mt. Pleasant, and died December 9, 2020.
MT. VERNON — Funeral services are scheduled for Ni’esha Brown McGill, 29, of Mt. Pleasant, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Greater Bibleway Baptist Church. Interment, Piney Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, December 18, 2020, at The Funeral Home. Arrangements by J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services, Mt. Pleasant. Mrs. McGill was born December 2, 1991, in Mt. Pleasant, and died December 9, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man arrested for intoxication manslaughter in wife’s death
- Giant squid that washed ashore in South Africa is a rare glimpse of a deep-sea creature
- Longview man pleads guilty to killing two women more than decade apart
- Jan Maynard, organizer of Hands on a Hardbody contests, dies at 66
- Uncle Joe's reopens under new name in Hallsville
- Police: Theft of protein drink at Longview store led to assault
- ET Football: Hale brothers leading charge for Lobos
- ET Football: Lobos run over Lufkin, 41-5
- A shot of hope: First COVID-19 vaccines administered in Longview
- Longview's new Dodson Action Sports Complex opens to public
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.