Nichols Williams
LONGVIEW, TX — A celebration of life service for Nichols will be held Saturday at 11: a.m. at Willow Spring Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in Sabine Valley Cemetery White Oak, TX Service by Citizens Funeral Home.
Public viewing will be today at Citizens from 2: pm to 6: pm
