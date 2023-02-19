Nicole Springer Fay
HARLETON — Nicole Springer Fay, age 34, passed away on February 13, 2023. Mrs. Fay was born February 23, 1988 in Mt. Pleasant, TX. A Funeral Service was held Sat., 2/18/23 at 11am at New Hope Baptist Church in Ore City. Interment followed at Smyrna Cemetery. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.