Nina Marie Newman
CHICAGO — Memorial services celebrating the life of Nina Marie Newman, 32, of Chicago, Illinois will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Tate officiating. Her ashes will be laid to rest in the Youngblood Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
