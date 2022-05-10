Noel Jones
HENDERSON — Noel Jones was born on February, 26, 1933 and passed away on May 7, 2022. A graveside service for Mr. Jones will be held Tuesday, May 10 at 10 am at Welch Cemetery in Henderson, TX. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Official: Gregg County woman charged with murder dies after 'medical emergency' in jail
- 'Mexicajun' restaurant planned for former Johnny Cace's building in Longview
- Dinesh D'Souza Launches "2000 Mules" Through Locals
- City of Longview bond passes as Longview ISD measures fail; Gamboa wins District 5 council seat
- New owners of 90-year-old Hurst Home in Longview open to seeking historical designation
- LIVE: NWS reports damage after tornado event in Rusk County
- Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit-and-run in Longview
- Longview firm helps secure $41.8 million patent case
- Business Beat: Five Below sets summer opening
- Police ID man killed in crash at Hawkins Parkway and Eastman Road
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.