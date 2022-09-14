Nolan Lincoln Godfrey
MARSHALL, TX — Nolan Godfrey, age 82, passed away at his home on September 10, 2022. Visitation will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home from 9am-10am, Thursday, September 15, 2022. Graveside service will be held at 10:30am, Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall, TX. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
