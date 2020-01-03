ARLINGTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Nona Ruth Barber, 88, of Daingerfield, 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Daingerfield High School Auditorium. Interment, Whitmore Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Wallick Chapel Christian Church in Daingerfield. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mrs. Barber was born June 16, 1931, and died December 23, 2019.
Nona Ruth Barber
