Norma Briggs
CARTHAGE — Graveside service for Mrs. Norma Briggs, 97 of Carthage, will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Restlawn Memorial Park in Coffeyville, Kansas. Mrs. Briggs was born on November 25, 1925 and she passed away on May 25, 2023, in Carthage.
