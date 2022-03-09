Norma Jean Allred Repp
HENDERSON — Services for Ms. Norma Jean Allred Repp, 93, of Henderson, 11:00 a.m., Wed., March 9, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Zion Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 10:00 a.m. until service time, Wed., March 9, 2022 at the funeral home. Ms. Repp passed away March 6, 2022. She was born April 27, 1928.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.