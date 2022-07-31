Norma Jean Miley
LANEVILLE — Funeral services for Mrs. Norma Jean Miley, 85, of Laneville will be at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, July 31 at the funeral home. Mrs. Miley was born Oct. 5, 1936 in Tatum and died July 28, 2022 in Henderson. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
