HENDERSON — Funeral services are scheduled for Norma Jeanne Alexander, 83, of Austin, 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Rader Chapel. Interment, Neeley. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader, Henderson. Mrs. Alexander was born February 16, 1936, and died July 28, 2019.
