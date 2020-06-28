PITTSBURG — Graveside services are scheduled for Norma Louise Prestwood, 91, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Rocky Branch. Arrangements by Erman Smith Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mrs. Prestwood was born December 23, 1928, in Chico, and died June 25, 2020.
Norma Louise Prestwood
