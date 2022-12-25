Norma Washington
JEFFERSON — Cremation arrangements were made under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home. Mrs. Washington was born April 2, 1937 and died in Longview, TX on December 19, 2022. Cherishing her memory are brothers, Robert and Charles Fitzpatrick; niece, Diann Harvey. Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery at a later date.
