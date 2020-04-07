LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Oakel Mandell Alex, 61, of Longview, 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Stanmore Chapel. Interment, Post Oak - Union. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Stanmore F.H. Arrangements by Stanmore F.H., Longview. Mr. Alex was born December 12, 1958, in Longview, and died April 4, 2020.
Oakel Mandell Alex
