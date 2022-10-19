Olive “Tootsie” LaGrone
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Olive “Tootsie” LaGrone will be held at Danville Cemetery in Kilgore on Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM. A visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Thursday from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mrs. LaGrone passed away in Longview TX on October 16, 2022.
