Ollice Charlels Hughes
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Longview. Interment will follow at Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing 1-7 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Home. Mr. Hughes was born January 25, 1955 and passed October 27, 2021.
