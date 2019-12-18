LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Ona Mae Powers, 73, of Tatum, 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lakeview Baptist Church. Interment, Chalk Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Powers was born August 29, 1946, in Singer, LA, and died December 15, 2019.
Ona Mae Powers
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Ona Mae Powers, 73, of Tatum, 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Lakeview Baptist Church. Interment, Chalk Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Powers was born August 29, 1946, in Singer, LA, and died December 15, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.