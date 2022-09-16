Opal Mae Curry
HALLSVILLE — A memorial service for Opal Mae Curry, 83, of Hallsville, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Assembly of God Church in Marshall, Texas. Mrs. Curry passed away on September 10, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements made by Downs Funeral Home.
