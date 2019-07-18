GILMER - Funeral services are scheduled for Otis Junior Beck, 60, of Gilmer, 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church Gilmer. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at D & D All Faith Chapel. Arrangements by Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor, Gladewater. Mr. Beck was born August 3, 1958, in Gladewater, and died July 9, 2019.
