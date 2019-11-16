LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Pam Martin Surles, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Longview. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Surles was born July 27, 1955, and died November 12, 2019.
LONGVIEW — Memorial services are scheduled for Pam Martin Surles, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Longview. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Surles was born July 27, 1955, and died November 12, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tatum ISD to alter hair policy in dress code, drops Head Start to add more pre-K
- ET Football: City schools in postseason together for first time since 2001
- Gregg County Sheriff's Office: Suspect not found during operation that closed Judson Road
- Gregg County indictment charges Dallas woman, 19, with having sex with child
- SWAT shuts down Judson Road to serve warrant north of Longview
- Shooting at Lake Cherokee-area store injures 1
- Halloween terror: 4 killed at Northern California party
- Appraisal error results in $780,000 levy loss for Longview ISD, Longview, Gregg County
- Big Boy steam locomotive stops in Longview
- ET Football: City QBs leading the charge
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.