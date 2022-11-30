Pastor Alvin D. Brown
LONGVIEW — Funeral Services for Pastor Alvin D. Brown are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association, Marshall. Interment, Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, December 2, 2022, 1-6 p.m. at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Brown was born November 3, 1964 in Shreveport LA and died November 27, 2022.
