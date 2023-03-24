Pat Blackstone
BIG SANDY — Pat Blackstone, took his last breath which ended his life Saturday, March 18th at his home, under the care of Hospice of East Texas and his daughter, Tammy where he was surrounded by family. Services for Pat will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer. Visitation will be Friday, March 24, 5:00-7:00 and a Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 25, 10:00.
