Patricia Ann Brown
LONGVIEW — Patricia Ann Brown of Longview, passed away September 12, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, September 23, 2022, in the chapel of Rader Funeral Home at 2PM. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.