Patricia Ann Grant Mitcham
HENDERSON — Services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Grant Mitcham, 78, of Henderson, will be 11 a.m., Thurs., April 1, 2021 at Crawford- A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wed., March 31, 2021 at the funeral home. Mrs. Mitcham passed away March 27, 2021. She was born Nov. 4, 1942.
