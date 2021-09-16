Patricia Ann Stone
TATUM — A memorial service for Patricia Ann Stone age 57, of Tatum, Texas will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Bar None Cowboy Church in Tatum. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the start of the memorial. The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in charge of cremation. The full obituary and online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.