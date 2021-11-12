Patricia Annetta Jacobs
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service for Mrs. Patricia Jacobs, 61, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday November 13, 2021, at St. Paul Baptist Church Longview, Tx. Visitation will be 1-7 P.M. Friday November 12, 2021 at M D Funeral Home Longview, Tx. Mrs. Jacobs was born July 18, 1961 and passed away on November 5, 2021.
