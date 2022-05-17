Patricia Lynn Stokley
DIANA — Patricia Lynn Stokley, 63, of Diana, Texas, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2022 at her residence in Diana. Service for Patricia will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 2:PM, at Simmons Hill Baptist Church. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 PM at the church prior to the service. Patricia was born on November 2, 1958 in Longview, Texas to Raymond and Mollie Stokley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.